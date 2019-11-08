All versions of the 2020 Tesla Model S and 2020 Tesla Model X were recently listed by heEPA, similar to the 2020 Model 3, which enables us to see what changed.

As it turns out, efficiency numbers remain the same, but Tesla corrected the range values, which were reportedly understated by up to 3 miles. Consumers should not notice any difference as it's not a range increase, but rather a corrected rating.

2020 Tesla Model S EPA range/efficiency rating

In the case of the Model S, the new range is:

Standard: 287 miles (462 km), +2 miles

Long Range: 373 miles (600 km), +3 miles

Performance, 19" tires: 348 miles (560 km), +3 miles

Performance, 21" tires: 326 miles (525 km), +1 miles

* Standard range version is currently not available.

2020 Tesla Model X EPA range/efficiency rating

In the case of the Model X, the new range is:

Standard: 258 miles (415 km)

Long Range: 328 miles (528 km), +3 miles

Performance, 20" tires: 305 miles (491 km)

Performance, 22" tires: 272 miles (438 km), +2 miles

* Standard range version is currently not available.

* efficiency includes charging losses