TeslaCam and Sentry Mode show so many episodes of Tesla hate we had to register some. A guy throwing coins at one, a biker busting a rear-view mirror, keying of all sorts. There is so much going on the Like Tesla YouTube channel made a video against Tesla hate – which is quite adequate, if you think it through. But this sort of vandalism is not just ridiculous. It is also innocuous to the point you can't even call it vandalism. That's what happens when you have vandals with cars getting coffee – or vandal wannabes.

We received this video as a suggestion from the Tesla Cam YouTube channel, and it says the incident occurred in Richboro, Pennsylvania, in the parking lot of a Wawa store. That is pretty much all we know about the source of the video.

Throwing coffee on somebody else’s car does not produce any sort of damage that we are aware of. If it was boiling, it could damage plastic components or the paint, but it does not seem to be the case in this situation. Depending on how much sugar it has, the most damage it can cause is making a passenger’s fingers get sticky.

We confess we were afraid of seeing another case of keying when this elderly put his coffee on the top of his Dodge Durango and started searching for his car’s keys, so it was a kind of relief he just threw coffee on the all-electric.

We understand how upsetting it must have been for the Tesla owner to notice this back home. They may have watched it over and over to try to figure out why. If you happen to know the car owner, tell us the whole story. Is this vandal-wannabe a real vandal? Was there damage to the vehicle? Which Tesla was this? Perhaps the Like Tesla video clarifies that for him or her.

Vandals in cars getting coffee are not funny, but at least they are mostly harmless. If Jerry Seinfeld wants to do a new show about nothing, this may be a good starting point.