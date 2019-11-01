While InsideEVs doesn't follow or regularly report on Tesla stock, shorters, haters, and FUD, it tends to come up on an increasing basis. We don't hold Tesla stock, nor do we really care about its overall worth, etc. Thus, we work to remain neutral and not dive deeply into the situation since it's truly a ridiculous mess on both sides.

Nonetheless, the situation has become almost inevitable, as well as unavoidable at times, and it's always interesting to us to see what people have to say about Tesla on both sides of the debate. Moreover, we've been really surprised by all of the recent vandalism, keyings, destruction, and incredibly negative social media posts, as well as that of many mainstream media outlets.

Kim from the popular YouTube channel Like Tesla seems to have many of the same questions and concerns that we have. This comes as no surprise since many Tesla fans and Tesla haters likely question the same situations.

We are well aware that not all folks have the time or may not even want to watch lengthy YouTube videos. On the contrary, many people would rather check out a video than actually read an article. For these reasons, we appreciate that Kim from Like Tesla has taken the time to break down the details in the form of an in-depth video description.

Video Description via Like Tesla on YouTube: