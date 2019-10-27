Opel (together with its British brand Vauxhall), both part of the PSA Group, announced an electrification offensive with two targets:

eight plug-in models on the market by 2021

electrification of entire portfolio by 2024 (every model to get at least plug-in version)

The list of the first 8 models from Opel/Vauxhall brands are:

Corsa-e (BEV) in 2020

Grandland X Hybrid4 (PHEV) in 2020

Vivaro van (BEV) in 2020

Mokka X successor (BEV) in 2020

Combo Life (BEV) in 2021

Combo Cargo (BEV) (Vauxhall Combo) in 2021

Zafira Life (BEV) (Vauxhall Vivaro Life) in 2021

next-gen Astra (PHEV) in 2021

"Next year the battery electric version of the Vivaro transporter and the electric version of the Mokka X successor will be added to Opel’s electric line-up. Electric variants of the Combo and Combo Life along with the electric version of the Zafira Life will be added in 2021. Opel’s portfolio of electrified vehicles will also include an electrified version of the next generation Astra."

Two of those cars were already unveiled - Opel Corsa-e and Opel Grandland X Hybrid4. The remaining six (Vivaro/Combo vans in cargo and passenger versions, and two cars Mokka X/Astra) are yet to be unveiled.

