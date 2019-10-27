Opel (together with Vauxhall) since the acquisition by PSA Group, is undergoing big electrification moves.
Opel (together with its British brand Vauxhall), both part of the PSA Group, announced an electrification offensive with two targets:
- eight plug-in models on the market by 2021
- electrification of entire portfolio by 2024 (every model to get at least plug-in version)
The list of the first 8 models from Opel/Vauxhall brands are:
- Corsa-e (BEV) in 2020
- Grandland X Hybrid4 (PHEV) in 2020
- Vivaro van (BEV) in 2020
- Mokka X successor (BEV) in 2020
- Combo Life (BEV) in 2021
- Combo Cargo (BEV) (Vauxhall Combo) in 2021
- Zafira Life (BEV) (Vauxhall Vivaro Life) in 2021
- next-gen Astra (PHEV) in 2021
"Next year the battery electric version of the Vivaro transporter and the electric version of the Mokka X successor will be added to Opel’s electric line-up. Electric variants of the Combo and Combo Life along with the electric version of the Zafira Life will be added in 2021. Opel’s portfolio of electrified vehicles will also include an electrified version of the next generation Astra."
Two of those cars were already unveiled - Opel Corsa-e and Opel Grandland X Hybrid4. The remaining six (Vivaro/Combo vans in cargo and passenger versions, and two cars Mokka X/Astra) are yet to be unveiled.
“We will electrify our entire product portfolio by 2024. Further models will follow very soon after we made the start with the Corsa-e and the Grandland X Hybrid4 this year,”.
“This product portfolio will put us in an excellent position to meet the ambitious future emission targets in Europe," said Opel CEO Lohscheller. "Electro-mobility is an indispensable component in this. But our ultra-modern and efficient combustion engines and research into fuel cells at the Rüsselsheim-based Centre of Competence will also make an important contribution to making our company sustainable and future-proof.”