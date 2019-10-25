Tesla announced in its online design studio that the deliveries of electric cars produced at the Gigafactory 3 to customers in China are expected during the first quarter of 2020.

We assume that this is only for new orders. Those who ordered made-in-China Model 3 (Standard Range Plus) in previous months might get the car earlier, perhaps in this quarter.

The Long Range versions of the Tesla Model 3 (imported from the U.S.) ordered now, are expected for delivery in November.

The progress at the Shanghai production plant is ahead of schedule according to Tesla, but it's hard to say about how much GF3 will be able to contribute to the overall sales volume in Q4.

Tesla recently removed the imported Standard Range Plus Model 3 from the offer in China and increased the price for the Chinese-made version (now equipped with Autopilot as standard) by 8.5% or ¥27,800 (≈$3,930) from ¥328,000 to ¥355,800 (≈$50,320).

According to LMC Automotive data cited by Reuters, Tesla sold some 10,542 Model 3 in China during Q3.

Tesla offer in China:

Standard Range Plus (RWD) made-in-China - ¥355,800 (≈$50,320)



- Long Range (AWD) - ¥439,900 (≈$62,220)

Performance Long Range (AWD) - ¥509,900 (≈$72,120)

* Price includes estimated VAT