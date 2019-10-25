September 2019 was a special month in Europe as it's the first month after a full year of new WLTP certification requirements, which in September 2018 significantly affected the market (it went down by 23%).

Overall, passenger car sales increased to 1.28 million, which from a low base translated to a growth rate of 14.4% year-over-year.

The plug-in segment is growing strongly in Europe as BEVs surged and PHEVs finally show signs of a rebound. The total sales amounted to some 52,600 (up 89% year-over-year), which seems to be a new record 4.1% market share!

Plug-in car sales in Europe - September 2019

BEVs: 40,800 (up 120% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 11,800 (up 28% year-over-year)

HEVs: 71,500 (up 32% year-over-year)

Total xEVs: 124,100 (up 51% year-over-year)

Brands and models

The volume deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 (17,505) enabled Tesla to reach a historic #11 position in the top-selling car rank, missing the Top 10 by just a few hundred.

Tesla, as a brand (19,564), also shines with a 257% growth rate year-over-year.

"September 2019 was also a significant month for Electric Vehicles (BEV), as registrations increased by 119% to 40,700 units – boosted by the performance of Tesla, BMW and Volkswagen. Tesla recorded 19,500 registrations and controlled almost half of the BEV market, as it was boosted by the Model 3. September was a record month for the Tesla Model 3, which recorded 17,500 registrations, as it became the best- selling electric vehicle and the 11th best-selling vehicle overall. It was the first time in history that an electric car has come so close to entering Europe’s top 10 model rankings. Meanwhile, Hybrids (HEVs) and plug- in hybrids (PHEV) also posted strong growth, as they were up by 26% and 27%, respectively."

Source: JATO Dynamics