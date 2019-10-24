Tesla recently revised downward its electric car sales guidance for 2019 from 400,000 to 360,000 several months ago. Now, the figure is back to over 360,000 in the latest financial report.

It's a very high number (highest in the industry) and way above 245,506 in 2018. Moreover the year 2018 was already exceed in three quarters of 2019 - 255,561 sales.

Tesla Q3 2019 results:

Production: 96,155 (up 20% year-over-year)

Model 3: 79,837 (up 50%) Model S/X: 16,318 (down 39%)

(up 20% year-over-year) Sales: 97,186 (up 16% year-over-year)

Model 3: 79,703 (up 42%) Model S/X: 17,483 (down 37%)

(up 16% year-over-year)

With only one quarter left, we can easily pull a Q4 forecast of at least 104,439 to exceed 360,000 sales for the year.

"Deliveries should increase sequentially and annually, with some expected fluctuations from seasonality. We are highly confident in exceeding 360,000 deliveries this year."

It means that Tesla is pretty confident in selling over 100,000 cars in a single quarter for the very first time.

At least several thousand more cars should translate to more than $500 million in revenues than in Q3 and possibly even higher net income.

As the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in China will enter the volume-production phase, followed by the launch of the Model Y in mid-2020, Tesla should never again be back below 100,000 quarterly.

Tesla Model S/X/3 Deliveries (quarterly) – through September 2019 + forecast for Q4