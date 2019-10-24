The Tesla Q3 2019 Earnings Report brought good news to the company’s clients. According to The Motley Fool transcription of the analysts' call, Elon Musk promised to increase the range of all the cars by up to 5 percent. Have a look at what he said:

“I mean, Model S – basic Model S at this point has a range of 370 miles. Actually, technically it's 373, but we actually certified it incorrectly as 370, but it's 373. And there are some software improvements that we think will make that even better. I forgot to mention, we're also expecting there's going to be an over-the-air improvement that will improve the power of the Model S, X, and 3. That's, by the way coming in a few weeks. Should be in the order of 5 percent power improvement due to improved firmware. Drew, do you want to say anything on that?”

The “Drew” Musk refers to is Drew Baglino, Tesla’s Chief Technology Officer. And he says this:

“Yeah, we just continue to learn how to optimize the motor control in our products. And yeah, so 5 percent improvement for all Model 3 customers and 3 percent for S and X.”

This announcement looks like a white flag towards enraged customers that lost range with recent updates. One of them, David Rasmussen, lost 12 percent of the range and sued Tesla. He accuses the company of restricting his Model S’s range due to safety problems with the battery. Model X units were also allegedly affected by the range reduction.

Some days ago, Bjørn Nyland said he noticed his car had 6 percent less range and that it was probably due to an OTA update.

Could this range increase due to improved firmware be a way to recover what some customers say that they lost?

Some readers got in touch with us to say that, in Model 3 cases, that was due to an increase in the hidden buffer Tesla has. In other words, if people kept on driving beyond zero percent charge, there would still be energy to cover some more miles despite the scary display information.

Is that the case, and range is pretty much the same? If it is, is this firmware improvement just a change in the hidden buffer? We would ask Tesla, but the company does not answer. Therefore, we ask our audience: What do you think this future update will be? Is it a way to please concerned customers? Will Tesla inform what the update is about? The comments box is all yours.