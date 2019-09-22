People love to invent theories about cars that run solely on water. Or that can burn less fuel with a little box placed on fuel lines. Or on ECUs. You’d expect that sort of garbage to stick with ICE vehicles, but EVs are also victims of these fairy tales. Check Tesla and the “battery calibration” theory. Some say that you can recover range by doing some procedures, such as let charge fall to around 10 percent and recharge it completely. Does it work? That’s what the Dirty Tesla YouTube channel decided to find out.

The funny part about the ones that believe this theory is that they claim that, if it does not work, you have to “calibrate” the battery again, repeating the whole process. The YouTube channel decided to also follow that, both with home charging and by getting juice back at a Supercharger station with a Tesla Model 3.

The video presenter reminds viewers that the range your Tesla informs you is not precise. It is only a calculation, which changes depending on software updates, for example. One of these updates even made Tesla get sued.

Is degradation responsible for the smaller range? Not necessarily. When degradation happens, it reveals itself by making the battery unable to charge to 100 percent. We are just in doubt about how Tesla’s software deals with the battery. It could consider only the available charging capacity as 100 percent, for example.

Does the calibration theory work? We will not spoil your pleasure in watching the video. Do so and let us know what you think about the results.

Video Description Via Dirty Tesla On YouTube: