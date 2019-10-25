Honda and Vattenfall signed a Letter of Intent to introduce flexible energy contracts specifically tailored for EV users in Europe from 2020.

The plan envisions a joint offer of tariff that would allow for cost-effective charging at home during off-peak times as well as higher utilization of renewable energy sources.

Initially, the offer will be launched in the UK and Germany to support Honda e. More European markets willo follow. Interestingly, also users of other EVs (from other brands) will be allowed to use the same Vattenfall tariffs.

"In a letter of intent signed on 23 October 2019, the two companies confirmed their intentions to jointly develop and market a flexible electricity tariff that will allow EVs to be charged at the most cost-effective times, relative to grid demand. The tariffs – available to owners of any brand of electric vehicle1 – also promote the use of electricity generated through renewable sources including hydropower and wind farms, realising Honda's vision for sustainable future energy supply."

Vattenfall was also selected to provide installations of home charging stations ("through preferred contractors") for Honda customers.

There will be two options: single-phase 7.4 kW and three-phase 22 kW.

Another part of the partnership is public charging, using Vattenfall’s public charging network InCharge.

"Vattenfall will also oversee the installation of Honda Power Charger domestic charge points, through preferred contractors in both the UK and Germany. The system consists of a charging unit that can be wall or pedestal mounted, with a maximum output of 7.4kW (single phase power supply) or 22kW (three-phase power supply). At 22kW, Honda e owners will be able to charge to 100% capacity in 4.1 hours, assuming a 32-amp supply, significantly faster than through a standard wall socket. For EV users who park in on-street urban environments, customers of the new service will be able to use the ubitricity network of charging points together with its ‘smart cable’ mobile metering technology. ubitricity has a rapidly growing network of chargers in cities throughout UK and Germany, with 1,700 alone in London."

We expect more details closer to Honda e launch in 2020.