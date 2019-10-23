At the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, Honda announced a new global "e:Technology" brand for all its electrified products (cars, motorcycles and power product ranges).

In this way, the Japanese company follows other manufacturers, which also announced some kind of subbrand (like Volkswagen ID., Mercedes-Benz EQ, BMW i or Renault E-Tech to name just a few).

Honda e:Technology will be first introduced in the all-new hybrid-only model - Honda Jazz in 2020 (unveiled in Tokyo), signed "e:HEV" (standing for “Hybrid Electric Vehicle”).

The "e:HEV" suggests that all-electric models will be named "e:BEV", but it wasn't said officially yet.

Honda announced also that it will significantly accelerate its "Electric Vision" strategy for the European market. The plan is now to electrify all mainstream models by the end of 2022 (within 36-months).

By saying "electrify", Honda means to add at least a hybrid version of a particular model. Previously, the strategy was to complete electrification in Europe by 2025.

Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, commented:

“The pace of change in regulation, the market, and consumer behaviour in Europe means that the shift towards electrification is happening faster here than anywhere else in the world. As the pace of change continues to accelerate, we need to act sooner to meet these challenges head-on. I’m delighted to announce that all of Honda’s mainstream models here in Europe will be electrified not by 2025, but three years earlier, by the end of 2022,just 36 months from now.”

The strategy envisions six electrified models, including Honda Jazz e:HEV and all-electric Honda e. We believe that most of those remaining four also will be hybrids.

"Honda have also confirmed how it will reach this ambition. Including the all-new Jazz and Honda e, six electrified models will be launched for the European market in the next 36 months. This includes a further battery electric vehicle and a range of e:HEV equipped models. Tom Gardner, Senior Vice President, Honda Motor Europe, “This shift to electrification will change the face of our model line-up considerably. Our two-motor hybrid technology will be spread across the model range and we will bring further battery electric product to the market.”"

Honda products at the show:

Let's take a look at Honda at the Tokyo Motor Show: