Honda e with a new style of frameless door windows, cameras/displays instead of mirrors and EV drive is a new path for Honda.
The final production version of the 2020 Honda e was unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and it turned out to be one of the most interesting premieres.
According to the first impressions by Autogefühl, it is probably the highest build quality Honda car ever. The Japanese car trailblazes a new design style both inside and outside, combining retro and modern lines. Without a doubt, it's a premium electric car, which is closer to the BMW i3 than the Volkswagen e-up!. For sure the Honda e is one of the fancier small four-seaters on the market right now.
Honda e is also packed with technology - the Side Camera Mirror System (standard) and five displays inside (two side screens for side cameras, an 8.8-inch TFT meter instrument display in front of the driver and two 12.3-inch LCD touchscreens for infotainment) plus the Center Camera Mirror System, which can show images from a central rear-facing camera.
All the bells and whistles and standard equipment are reflected in the price of Honda e, but it's not as expensive as one might've expected before the announcement:
- In Germany: €33,850 ($37,300) (base) and €36,850 (Advance version), which after €4,380 incentive effectively is €29,470 and €32,470
- In UK: £29,660 (base) and £32,760 (Advance version), which after £3,500 Plug-in Car Grant is effectively £26,160 and £28,660
The higher Advance trim gets 113 kW electric motor power (instead 100 kW), although it's hard to believe that it's a different motor (rather the same motor without a software limit).
Honda e specs:
- 220 km (136.7 miles) of range in an undisclosed test cycle
- 35.5 kWh battery (liquid cooled), cells supplied by Panasonic
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in approximately 8 seconds
- rear-wheel drive
- electric motor (base version): 100 kW of power and 315 Nm of torque
- electric motor (Advance version): 113 kW of power and 315 Nm of torque
- fast charging (CCS Combo 2) to 80% in 30 minutes
The important thing is that the Honda e is based on an all-new EV platform, which suggests more models coming in the near future.
So far, Honda e has received more than 40,000 "expressions of interest" and already accepts orders in several countries in Europe (no plan for sales in North America), with customer deliveries scheduled for summer 2020.
By 2025, Honda intends to electrify all its models, but at this point it seems the approach is mostly hybridization.
Gallery: Honda e at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show
Gallery: 2020 Honda e
Honda e at the IAA:
First look by Bjørn Nyland and Autogefühl:
Unveiling:
MASS PRODUCTION HONDA E REVEALED AND SET TO DEBUT AT FRANKFURT
- First images of Honda e in final mass production form
- Honda e set for official debut at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show
- Honda confirms further technical specification details of new compact EV
- Honda e designed to meet the needs of customers looking for an EV to suit their urban lifestyles
Honda has unveiled the first official images of its new Honda e electric vehicle (EV). The car is the next step towards Honda’s commitment to making 100% of its European automobile sales electrified by 2025 and is set to make its official public debut at 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, alongside Honda’s range of electrified and sporty automobiles.
Honda e design details
Developed with a focus on simplicity in design and usability, the Honda e will meet the needs of modern urban lifestyles through seamlessly integrated connected technologies and exceptional driving dynamics.
Clean external lines are accentuated by the Side Camera Mirror System that replaces conventional side view mirrors with compact cameras, providing live images to two six-inch screens inside the vehicle. The camera technology, a first in the compact segment, brings significant benefits for styling, safety, aerodynamics and refinement.
The car is distinguished in profile by its smooth styling contours, enhanced by pop-out door handles that provide a seamless look. Inside, a next-generation five screen full-width digital dashboard and connected infotainment system are incorporated within a relaxing and modern passenger cabin that uses subtle, contemporary materials.
The largest area of the Honda e’s full-width digital dashboard is occupied by dual 12.3-inch LCD touchscreens. These act as the primary infotainment displays, presenting a range of applications and connected infotainment services that help the car to seamlessly integrate with the owner’s modern urban lifestyle. As a result, the driver and passengers – whether the car is driving, parked or charging – can enjoy the same connectivity and comfort.
Honda e technical specifications
The Honda e is equipped with a high-power electric motor available with two power outputs of 100 kW (136ps)* or 113kW (154ps)*, and impressive torque of 315Nm*. The 35.5kWh battery is one of the most compact in its class yet delivers a range of up to 220km* from a single charge, perfect for every day urban commuting. A fast-charging capability also allows recharge to 80% capacity in 30 minutes*. On the road, the car delivers a responsive and fun experience, with the powerful electric motor driving the rear wheels for a sporty and connected feel. The Honda e delivers outstanding acceleration from a standing start and will reach 0-100km/h in approximately 8 seconds*.
Honda e connected services and artificial intelligence
Connected services and applications accessed via the touchscreen interface can also be activated using voice commands to engage with the Honda Personal Assistant service. The intuitive Honda Personal Assistant is a smart artificial intelligence (AI) facility that uses unique contextual understanding to create natural conversations and provide access to a range of online services.
The unique Honda Personal Assistant is activated by saying, “OK Honda”, followed by the question or instruction. Machine learning enables the technology to develop a greater understanding of an individuals’ voice over time, in order to deliver more accurate responses.
Away from the car, Honda e owners can enjoy the peace-of-mind of being able to stay connected to their vehicle remotely through the My Honda+ smartphone application.
The mobile service, originally launched in 2017, has been updated to deliver a wider range of functionality, including easy navigation to a detailed vehicle condition report, remote climate control, and security and location monitoring. Additional EV-specific functions include battery charge control and range monitor, while charging station and navigation search results can be sent to the car from a mobile device.
The Honda e is also accessible using a digital key, allowing the car to be locked and unlocked using only the smartphone application.
Customers can make a reservation for priority ordering online in UK, Germany, France and Norway, or register their interest in other European markets on Honda national websites.
* Honda Internal data
PRICING DETAILS CONFIRMED FOR HONDA E
- Initial pricing details announced for Honda e
- Honda e will start from €29,470 in Germany (including government subsidy)
- Mass production version unveiled today at Frankfurt Motor Show
- Honda e has gathered over 40,000 expressions of interest since the unveil of the prototype version earlier in 2019
- First deliveries of Honda e set for summer 2020
Honda have provided the first official pricing information for the Honda e electric vehicle. The mass production version of the hotly anticipated vehicle will be unveiled today at Frankfurt motor show, following a summer of appearances across Europe for the prototype version.
Prices for Honda e will start from €29,470 in Germany (including local government subsidy) for the 100kW version, rising to €32,470 for the “Advance” grade that includes further specification and a motor output increased to 113kW.
Those who have already placed a reservation for Honda e will be invited to contact their local dealer to secure an order, and a place as one of the first customers to receive the car. Order books for Honda e will be open in selected markets from September. Customers in UK, Germany, France and Norway are set to receive first deliveries from summer 2020.
Honda e is the first production battery electric vehicle launched by Honda in Europe and is the next step towards the brand’s electric vision for 100% of its European sales to be electrified by 2025.
Jean-Marc Streng, General Manager, Automobile Division, Honda Motor Europe, said, “We’re pleased to be able to confirm the pricing for the Honda e. We have experienced a great level of excitement for the car across the region since the unveil of the prototype, gathering over 40,000 expressions of interest. Honda e is the embodiment of the brand’s commitment to electrification.”
