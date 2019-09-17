The final production version of the 2020 Honda e was unveiled at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show and it turned out to be one of the most interesting premieres.

According to the first impressions by Autogefühl, it is probably the highest build quality Honda car ever. The Japanese car trailblazes a new design style both inside and outside, combining retro and modern lines. Without a doubt, it's a premium electric car, which is closer to the BMW i3 than the Volkswagen e-up!. For sure the Honda e is one of the fancier small four-seaters on the market right now.

Honda e is also packed with technology - the Side Camera Mirror System (standard) and five displays inside (two side screens for side cameras, an 8.8-inch TFT meter instrument display in front of the driver and two 12.3-inch LCD touchscreens for infotainment) plus the Center Camera Mirror System, which can show images from a central rear-facing camera.

All the bells and whistles and standard equipment are reflected in the price of Honda e, but it's not as expensive as one might've expected before the announcement:

In Germany: €33,850 ($37,300) (base) and €36,850 (Advance version), which after €4,380 incentive effectively is €29,470 and €32,470

€33,850 ($37,300) (base) and €36,850 (Advance version), which after €4,380 incentive effectively is €29,470 and €32,470 In UK: £29,660 (base) and £32,760 (Advance version), which after £3,500 Plug-in Car Grant is effectively £26,160 and £28,660

The higher Advance trim gets 113 kW electric motor power (instead 100 kW), although it's hard to believe that it's a different motor (rather the same motor without a software limit).

Honda e specs:

220 km (136.7 miles) of range in an undisclosed test cycle

of range in an undisclosed test cycle 35.5 kWh battery (liquid cooled), cells supplied by Panasonic

battery (liquid cooled), cells supplied by Panasonic 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in approximately 8 seconds

rear-wheel drive

electric motor (base version): 100 kW of power and 315 Nm of torque

electric motor (Advance version): 113 kW of power and 315 Nm of torque

fast charging (CCS Combo 2) to 80% in 30 minutes

The important thing is that the Honda e is based on an all-new EV platform, which suggests more models coming in the near future.

So far, Honda e has received more than 40,000 "expressions of interest" and already accepts orders in several countries in Europe (no plan for sales in North America), with customer deliveries scheduled for summer 2020.

By 2025, Honda intends to electrify all its models, but at this point it seems the approach is mostly hybridization.

Gallery: Honda e at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

20 Photos

Gallery: 2020 Honda e

36 Photos

Honda e at the IAA:

First look by Bjørn Nyland and Autogefühl:

Unveiling:

