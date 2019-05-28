Honda announced that the Side Camera Mirror System in the upcoming Honda e urban electric car will be standard, complementing the stepless A-pillars and flush ‘pop out’ door handles.

The first series production electric car with side reverse cameras instead of mirrors was the Audi e-tron, but in the case of e-tron it's an option.

The images from cameras will be displayed on two six-inch screens inside the vehicle, ergonomically positioned for drivers view at either end of the dashboard.

The Japanese manufacturer encourages that the cameras replacing mirrors bring a lot of design, safety and aerodynamic benefits:

reduce aerodynamic drag by around 90% ( 3.8% gain for the entire car)

gain for the entire car) a significant reduction of wind noise at higher speeds

Two view settings - normal and wide, which reduces blind spots by around 10% and approximately 50% respectively

when selecting reverse gear, guidelines appear on the side view screens in addition to an enhanced camera angle, expanding visibility and delivering further benefits to the driver

Honda said that the camera unit housing is designed to prevent water drops on the lens, which are additionally covered by a water-repellent coating. Together with automatically adjusted brightness level of the displays, it should "deliver superior visibility in poor weather, low-light and night-time conditions with no dazzle or glare".

More details about the Honda e Side Camera Mirror System:

"The Side Camera Mirror System replaces conventional side view mirrors with compact cameras providing live images to two six-inch screens inside the vehicle. Integrated at either end of the dashboard, these ergonomically positioned screens ensure a natural feel and vision for the driver. The next-generation camera technology helps the car retain a modern, clean and simple design, and complements the stepless A-pillars and flush ‘pop out’ door handles, also confirmed for the production version of the Honda e. Unlike conventional side mirrors, the cameras are contained within the width of the car and do not extend beyond the wheel arches. As well as improving visibility, these compact cameras reduce aerodynamic drag by around 90% compared to conventional door mirrors. The result is an approximate 3.8% improvement for the entire vehicle, contributing towards the models overall efficiency and range. Furthermore, there is a significant reduction of wind noise compared to normal side mirrors at higher speeds. The shape of the camera unit housing is designed to prevent water drops on the lens. A water-repellent coating on the lens surfaces deter any other residual water build up. The optimal positioning of the Side Camera Mirror System cameras delivers a host of safety advantages. The driver can choose between ‘normal view’ and ‘wide view’ via the vehicle settings, extending the field of vision further than with conventional side mirrors and reducing blind spots by around 10% in normal view and approximately 50% in wide view. When selecting reverse gear, guidelines appear on the side view screens in addition to an enhanced camera angle, expanding visibility and delivering further benefits to the driver. Brightness levels on the interior displays automatically adjust based on the prevailing light conditions. Extensive testing and development has been undertaken to ensure the Side Camera Mirror System delivers superior visibility in poor weather, low-light and night-time conditions with no dazzle or glare. This provides drivers with greater clarity and awareness of surrounding objects than conventional side view mirrors in all conditions."

