‘Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab’: Groupe Renault starts public trial of its on-demand car service using autonomous, electric and shared ZOE Cab

From 14 th October to 8 th November 2019, a panel of around 100 people [1] will use the on-demand car service provided by two electric, autonomous and shared Renault ZOE Cab prototypes, on the Paris-Saclay urban campus.

The objective of this experiment is to test the technical aspects of this on-demand mobility service, and to evaluate its acceptability and adoption by end-users for their daily journeys.

This experiment and the feedback from the panel will enable Groupe Renault to identify any necessary adaptations to be made to the service, the mobile application, and the vehicles, to offer the best on-demand, electric, autonomous and shared mobility service in the future.

Inaugurated on 15th May 2019, the ‘Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab’ aims to evaluate a comprehensive autonomous transportation system comprising autonomous vehicles, a supervision system, connected infrastructure, and customer application to define the conditions for the deployment of an autonomous mobility service on a larger scale.

Paris-Saclay, 14th October 2019 – From the 14th October to the 8th November 2019, throughout the Paris-Saclay urban campus, a panel of some 100 people will use Groupe Renault’s on-demand car service as part of the ‘Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab’ project.

This daytime service, using electric, autonomous and shared Renault ZOE Cab prototypes, will allow panelists to move freely around the Paris-Saclay urban campus, for everyday mobility: go to one of the schools or laboratories on the campus, head to lunch, play sports, etc.

The service will run Monday to Friday, from 11am to 6pm, to best coincide with the user’s needs.

Various Renault ZOE Cab prototypes for a wider range of experiences

Two vehicles will run around the Paris-Saclay urban campus throughout the entirety of the public trials.

One ZOE Cab equipped with: A large fore-wing door that spans the length of the ZOE’s interior, allowing immediate access to front and rear seats; A section cut-off from the rest of the car’s interior for the safety officer so passengers get a glimpse of the future of autonomous mobility – with neither operator nor driver on board; Car seats fitted with individual screens, speakers, and USB port, designed to create a private compartment for each passenger.

One ZOE Cab equipped with: A larger rear door on the right-hand side for easier car access. The door is located on the right to ensure safely getting in and out of the car (pavement side only) with added ease; A modified interior with the front passenger seat facing backwards so passengers now ride face to face; this is in line with the service’s car-sharing ethos. Screens installed inside the car for all passengers to view and use on their trip.



A service-specific, intuitive mobile app designed to make booking a breeze

The smartphone app, Marcel Saclay, designed specifically for the ZOE Cab experiment, enables users to hail a car when they need it or book it in advance.

Users indicate their position, destination and how many passengers they’re booking for.

In fact, the ZOE Cab will stop en route – if need be – to pick up another passenger for either the remainder of the trip or part thereof.

Depending on where the user is on campus when they place their booking, the app will direct them to the nearest meeting point and provide an estimated time of arrival for the vehicle.

The service is designed to provide considerable coverage of the campus with 12 pick-up/drop-off points that were chosen for their proximity to the most frequented areas and because they won’t disrupt traffic.

Once the passenger is in the car, they can follow their trip via the app and know their ETA at the drop-off point.

On board services for greater passenger comfort

The ZOE Cab are equipped with touch screens to assist passengers during their trip. Whether the screens are private or to be shared amongst the passengers depends on the car model.

The on-board services include:

ETA and real-time trip display

Notification of additional passengers – as the case may be

Temperature settings

Touch screen brightness controls

Music Depending on which ZOE Cab prototype, music will be played through the car speakers or the speakers built into the head-rest of the passenger who chose the music



The Zoe Cab equipped with seats enabling each passenger to get its private bubble, comes with a selection of soundscapes based on the technique of auditive neurostimulation: the closest thing to natural hearing, the technology draws on the way human hearing works to pinpoint where a sound comes from. Soundscapes are processed by the brain as if they were in three dimensions, reproducing an accurate rendition of the sounds making them seem as close to real as possible for a totally immersive experience.

Three programs are available:

Activation: to wake up sleepy passengers.

Power Nap: to help passengers nod off.

Relaxation: to help passengers evacuate built up tension.

Participants that represent the on-site campus population

Roughly 100 people were chosen by the independent firm, Eurosyn, to be part of the experiment.

Participants had to meet specific criteria, including:

Work, study, and/or live on the Paris-Saclay urban campus;

Agree to use the service at least 8 times throughout the 4-week experiment period.

The panel had to be representative of the general campus population, hence it is made up of university students, teachers, researchers, entrepreneurs, and admin staff.

Some testimonies collected before the experiment

Laetitia, 22 years old, student: “Transport is a real problem on the urban campus of Paris-Saclay and the autonomous car can be an innovative solution that I want to test. The car is autonomous but also electric, so more pleasant for the inhabitants of the district because it is silent and more ecological. I am a little nervous about getting into a vehicle that I won’t have control of, but also a lot of excitement about the novelty of the experience.

Richard, 36 years old, Doctor of Law: “I am interested in testing an innovative means of transport that could help me get around better. For me, autonomy is the future, it’s modernity, the future of the automobile. I am really looking forward to participating in this experiment.”

Hélène, 41 years old, Accounting Manager: “Testing an autonomous vehicle means going into the future and I can’t wait to discover it. I expect it to make my life easier, to allow me to recover time, just for me.”

Stéphane, 44 years old, in charge of student life: “It's complicated to move around on the site today. You either need a car or a bike. I see the ZOE Cabs running every day on the campus, so it's great to be able to test them.”

At the end of the trial period, participants are asked to share what they think about the overall service, mobile booking app, vehicle comfort levels, and on-board services.

For more information about the project: ‘Paris-Saclay Autonomous Lab’