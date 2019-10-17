We've shared several articles about Tesla and its battery situation as of late. This is because it's a really big deal as the electric automaker moves forward. Tesla is already far ahead of all other automakers in terms of overall EV technology and production, and it's the global leader by a massive margin as far as battery capacity is concerned.

It seems to be at the point that Tesla's Gigafactory — with the help of Panasonic — is barely able to crank out enough battery cells and packs to satisfy necessary production. This is due to the massive popularity of the Model 3. With the Model Y and Tesla Pickup Truck coming, an exponentially greater number of cells and packs will certainly be necessary.

While we don't have a ton of solid information yet, it appears that Tesla is already planning to eventually manufacture cells. Reportedly, the company will do this on its own, but not without the help of a few companies it has already acquired: Hibar Systems and Maxwell Technologies.

Our good friend Sean Mitchell discusses the situation with the help of Galileo Russel (Hyperchange TV). Mitchell jokes that eventually, Tesla may have to change the name of its Gigafactory to the Terafactory.

