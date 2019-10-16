What would you tell a guy that hates the guts out of diabetes, but distributes candies? Detests cirrhosis, but insists that his friends drink whiskey, vodka, and all sorts of booze? Fights high blood pressure, but asks for increasingly more salt in their food? Ironic, right?

What about a coal roller that hates cancer and spreads carcinogenic diesel fumes around? He has “attacked” Chris Lomedico. Luckily for the victim, he was in a Tesla, with a good air cleaning system. Lomedico has been affected by coal rolling not once, but twice.

Gallery: This Guy Has A History Of Coal Rolling, But The Last One Is Ironic

That is what we can tell for the three videos of coal rolling Lomedico has on his YouTube channel. Perhaps he suffered even more of this dirty plague, but only he will be able to tell us that.

You will ask why three videos for two coal rolls, but the explanation is simple. Lomedico made two videos out of the first episode. This is the first one.

This one is the second video, exclusively with the front view. It also happens to be the only necessary one, since the diesel pickup truck did not come from behind Lomedico’s Tesla. It was already in front of him.

Was this a real coal roll? Did the pickup truck driver know that Lomedico would not turn right? We’ll never know for sure. It could have been just bad luck that he was behind a lousily adjusted diesel truck that decided to accelerate.

The second coal roll is clearly intentional. The truck comes from behind Lomedico’s Tesla and does not spare on burning a lot of diesel just to be… well, you know what.

We are not sure how Lomedico managed to get such a clear shot of the back of the pickup truck. Perhaps another driver with a dashcam. Maybe he chased the pickup truck. The fact is that it has a window sticker that reads F*** Cancer. Really.

If you happen to know this genius, tell him he is helping cause the very disease he hates so much. He may even have helped the person that made him hate cancer get sick with this much diesel smoking. May he or she rest in peace. Hadn’t this person died of cancer, he/she would probably die of disappointment.