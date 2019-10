Renault managed to continue increasing electric car sales in September, despite many customers are clearly waiting for the new ZOE.

The preliminary sales report shows 4,234 deliveries (up 8% year-over-year). Passenger EVs stand for 2.2% of Renault's passenger car sales (over 4% in Europe).

After nine months of 2019, sales exceed 44,300 YTD (up 43%).

Renault electric car sales – September 2019

As 2018 sales were very strong during the fourth quarter, Renault is now ahead of a challenging period. Soon, we will see whether the new ZOE will come on time to beat previous records.

Model sales

Besides the monthly drop of Kangoo Z.E. sales, all the stats are positive:

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 187 SM3 Z.E. (695 YTD) in South Korea.