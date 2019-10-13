More cargo capacity, payload, quicker charging and several more features are now standard.
Deutsche Post DHL's subsidiary StreetScooter has introduced new, upgraded versions of its Work and Work L electric commercial vehicles.
Thanks to a redesigned box body, it's now able to take a larger payload (up to four euro pallets) and payload of over a ton (see previous specs here).
Moreover, the new StreetScooter will be able to go up to 120 km/h (75 mph) compared to 85 km/h (53 mph) previously.
Other changes include more standard features for greater safety, comfort and convenience like:
- an automatic climate control system
- passenger side airbag
- keyless entry and keyless start
- 11 kW (three-phase on-board charger) for 80% recharge in five hours
- AVAS Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System
- in-vehicle Automatic Emergency Call system eCall
There is no word about any changes in battery capacity (20 or 40 kWh) or electric motor power (48 kW).
The net prices (without VAT) for the StreetScooter Work is €38,450 ($42,430) and €42,750 (for a Work Box version).
StreetScooter is in a process of preparations to enter the Chinese market through a joint venture with Chery.
Separately, soon DHL Express will be testing StreetScooter vans in the U.S., which might result in a market launch at a later point in the future.
"The new version of the WORK L will also serve as the basis for electric light commercial vehicles for the Chinese market. These trucks will be modified to meet the regional requirements of target customers in China. At the beginning of September, StreetScooter announced its intention to establish a joint venture with the Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery and enter the important Chinese market with the production of a joint eLCV. StreetScooter's new electric light commercial vehicle will also be pilot-tested at DHL Express in the USA."
- CEO Jörg Sommer: "Our upgraded electric light commercial vehicles are the ideal operating equipment for environmentally conscious fleet customers"
On the premises of the future StreetScooter showroom at the EUREF Campus in Berlin (Germany), Jörg Sommer, CEO StreetScooter GmbH, offered a detailed review of the visually reconceived electric light commercial vehicles (eLCV) and all their benefits.
"StreetScooter is a well-known 'early bird' in the electric light commercial vehicle sector," said StreetScooter GmbH CEO Jörg Sommer. "Years of experience and more than 100 million kilometers on the road have shown us what's important in tough delivery traffic and last-mile logistics. We have incorporated those insights into a new design for our success models, the WORK and WORK L. The results speak for themselves: optimal operational equipment for environmentally conscious fleet customers."
Other standard features on the list are heated driver and passenger seats, electric adjustable heated side mirrors, an infotainment system with a Bluetooth® hands-free system that uses DAB+, and Apple Car Play and Google Android Auto.
