Deutsche Post DHL's subsidiary StreetScooter has introduced new, upgraded versions of its Work and Work L electric commercial vehicles.

Thanks to a redesigned box body, it's now able to take a larger payload (up to four euro pallets) and payload of over a ton (see previous specs here).

Moreover, the new StreetScooter will be able to go up to 120 km/h (75 mph) compared to 85 km/h (53 mph) previously.

Other changes include more standard features for greater safety, comfort and convenience like:

an automatic climate control system

passenger side airbag

keyless entry and keyless start

11 kW (three-phase on-board charger) for 80% recharge in five hours

in-vehicle Automatic Emergency Call system eCall

There is no word about any changes in battery capacity (20 or 40 kWh) or electric motor power (48 kW).

The net prices (without VAT) for the StreetScooter Work is €38,450 ($42,430) and €42,750 (for a Work Box version).

StreetScooter is in a process of preparations to enter the Chinese market through a joint venture with Chery.

Separately, soon DHL Express will be testing StreetScooter vans in the U.S., which might result in a market launch at a later point in the future.

"The new version of the WORK L will also serve as the basis for electric light commercial vehicles for the Chinese market. These trucks will be modified to meet the regional requirements of target customers in China. At the beginning of September, StreetScooter announced its intention to establish a joint venture with the Chinese automobile manufacturer Chery and enter the important Chinese market with the production of a joint eLCV. StreetScooter's new electric light commercial vehicle will also be pilot-tested at DHL Express in the USA."

Gallery: New StreetScooter Work

5 Photos

See Brochure StreetScooter (pdf here).