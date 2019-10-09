September 2019 brings us a noticeable decrease of plug-in electric car sales in the U.S. for the third month in a row, as the second-half of 2018 was simply an exceptionally high base (due Tesla Model 3 ramp-up).

According to numbers confirmed or estimated by InsideEVs, the total volume was around 33,128 (down 25.6% year-over-year). For comparison, August was at 27,665 (down 23.9%).

There is a strong probability that the downward trend will continue at least through the end of this year, before it will be able to finally rebound.

Anyway, there is also a small positive - as the overall car market decreased by some 12% in September, phe lug-in market share increased to nearly 2.6%, the highest level so far this year (still down from over 3% in 2018).

Let's see how the results look on the graphs.

U.S. Plug-In Car Sales – September 2019

After nine months of 2019, sales amounted to over 236,000 (on par with the previous year). Cumulative sales since December 2010 exceed 1.36 million.

Here is a quick look at Tesla Model 3 sales, which stays strong this year despite only a fraction of the available federal tax credit and without a long pre-launch order-backlog.

Almost every second plug-in car sold in the U.S. so far this year (47%), according to estimates, is a Tesla Model 3!

The LOL chart in September doesn't bring any change in trends - just the scale needs to be constantly increased because of the Model 3.

The lowest position (#10) now requires more than 40,000 sales.

The Top 10 chart also shows how important the Model 3 is to the U.S. market, as other models in 2019 will exceed 20,000 at best.

At #10 we see the retiring Chevrolet Volt, once the best selling plug-in model.