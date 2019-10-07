Jaguar I-PACE sales rebounded noticeably in September and amounted to 1,654 globally - an increase of 133% year-over-year (although in 2018 the I-Pace was in the early stage of ramp-up).

In the U.S., just 160 were sold last month. It should be higher as North America was responsible for 2,325 Jaguar car sales last month (14.3% out of total 16,235 globally).

Jaguar I-PACE sales – September 2019

In September, I-PACE accounted for 10.2% share out of the overall Jaguar brand result globally. Similar is the market share average after nine months of 2019 - 10.1%.

Cumulative I-PACE sales already reached 19,600 globally (including 12,743 so far this year).