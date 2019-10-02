Hide press release Show press release

FPL launches innovative electric vehicle charging program to drive the electrification of Florida transportation

- “FPL EVolution” program to install 1,000+ charging ports at 100+ locations across Florida, including major roadways, large employers and popular tourism destinations

- Program will advance Florida as a leader in sustainable transportation

- Research component will provide information to help FPL ensure a more resilient energy grid

- Company supported the state’s first electric-powered school buses

Sep 18, 2019

JUNO BEACH, Fla. – During National Drive Electric Week, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) today announced a new electric vehicle (EV) charging initiative that will propel Florida to the forefront of sustainable transportation. The new program, FPL EVolution, will significantly increase EV charging infrastructure in the state, and provide the company valuable information about emerging “Vehicle to Grid” technology.

“We’ve transformed Florida’s clean energy landscape by reducing emissions while keeping customer bills low,” said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL. “Along with our plan to install more than 30 million solar panels by 2030, we’re committed to our comprehensive vision for a more sustainable future through the electrification of transportation. Our new FPL EVolution program will help the state significantly expand the amount of EV charging stations, so more Floridians can enjoy the benefits of using electric vehicles – making the state a leader in clean transportation.”

The FPL EVolution program will drive EV education, infrastructure and adoption with a bold plan to install charging stations in more than 100 locations across Florida. These places will include public parks, shopping malls and some of the large companies that employ thousands of Florida residents – such as Jupiter Medical Center, which will install charging stations for both public and employee use, and Office Depot, Inc., which will install stations for their employees. Popular visitor-friendly locations – such as the city of Palm Beach Gardens’ Sandhill Crane Park and Brightline stations in West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami – will offer charging points for public use.

Along with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to install more EV charging stations along major state thoroughfares such as Florida’s Turnpike service plazas, the high-tech FPL program could help accelerate EV adoption by giving consumers “range confidence” for longer commutes. The program will install more than 1,000 EV ports, known as “charging points,” which will dramatically increase the amount of charging opportunities by nearly 50% and will help FPL prepare for a future that includes more EVs on the road.

FPL has been investing in clean transportation technologies for well over a decade, and was the first electric company in America to place a hybrid electric bucket truck into service in 2006. Today, FPL operates Florida’s Clean Fleet, one of the largest “green fleets” in the nation.

In addition to the FPL EVolution program, the company is also promoting the electrification of school buses. In a partnership with the city of West Palm Beach, FPL announced the state’s first electric school buses. The five buses will support the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and also store clean energy to benefit all FPL customers.

School buses have predictable schedules that make them ideal for electric “Vehicle to Grid” technology. When the buses aren’t running morning pick-ups and afternoon drop-offs, the batteries can provide power to the energy grid, including during peak times of the day when it is needed most. This initiative will provide FPL with exceptional learnings and could serve as a blueprint for school districts throughout the state, as well as further the speed of EV adoption for all.

For more information about FPL EVolution, visit FPL.com/EV.