As some of our readers would like to see how well the all-electric car sales look like in Europe in comparison to the overall market, here we have an additional comparison of BEV market share.

The data is for the first half of 2019 and include 27 countries in the European Union or EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland).

The average for all the 27 countries is 2.0% (1.53% in EU), compared to 1.0% year ago (almost 0.8% in EU).

The top countries are:

Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe - 2019 H1

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available

Overall results are similar to general plug-in car sales, but there are some surprises. For example, the Netherlands went from the 4th highest BEV/PHEV market share (10.1%) to 2nd highest BEV market share (8.9%)

In total, 14 out of 27 countries are above 1% market share and almost all noted an increase in BEV market share year-over-year.