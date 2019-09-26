Passenger electric car sales in Western Europe are booming, reaching more than an 80% growth rate over the first eight months of this year.

According to the latest data from industry analyst Matthias Schmidt (schmidtmatthias.de), the Tesla Model 3 with some 46,000 registrations took 22% share out of the overall BEV market.

Another Tesla success is that as a brand, Tesla beat all other manufacturers even when including plug-in hybrids. With around 55,000 registrations Tesla should be able to stay on top also in September (usually the last month of a quarter is the strongest for Tesla).

Interestingly, Hyundai almost matched Renault with BEV sales around 30,000:

One of the key factors behind the outstanding BEV growth in Western Europe is the Tesla Model 3: