With the number of Renault electric car sales (globally) for July and August finally in, we can confirm that the French manufacturer managed to continue EV expansion this summer. It's quite an achievement when the major product (ZOE) is awaiting the introduction of the new generation.

Sales in July amounted to 5,112 (up 84% year-over-year), while in August sales were 4,067 (up 39%), excluding Twizy.

After eight months of 2019, sales already exceed 40,000 YTD (up 48%). Here are the numbers for August:

Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 3,075 (up 32%) and 32,778 YTD (up 48%)

(up 32%) and (up 48%) Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 983 (up 67%) and 7,134 YTD (up 44%)

(up 67%) and (up 44%) Renault Master Z.E. – 9 (up 350%) and 176 YTD (up 1,157%) - YTD number was corrected down by Renault

Last month, passenger BEVs accounted for close to 2.5% of all passenger cars sold by Renault globally and 4.3% in Europe (where almost all Renault EVs are sold).

Renault electric car sales – August 2019

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 64 SM3 Z.E. (508 YTD) in South Korea.