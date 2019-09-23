The successful partnership between Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and BYD in the UK already resulted in more than 400 electric buses delivered or on order since 2015, which encourages BYD to upgrade the offer.

Most recently, the BYD ADL Enviro200EV single-decker models received a heat pump to decrease energy consumption in winter and optimized vehicle layouts, which allows more space for passengers.

"Using ADL’s expertise in bus design to optimise vehicle layouts and maximise the use of available space, the partnership will upgrade the BYD ADL Enviro200EV single decker to the new vehicle lengths of 10.9m (replacing the current 10.8m model) and 11.6m (offering two extra seats over the current 12m model, which it replaces). The buses will utilise ADL’s new all-electric heating system for electric buses. This heat pump solution has been developed to transfer atmospheric heat in to the vehicle. Designed to run efficiently in low ambient temperatures, it can also be used in reverse to cool the vehicle during warmer weather. The high efficiency of the system enables additional operational range."

Here is the entire list of BYD ADL available in the United Kingdom and New Zealand:

BYD ADL Enviro200EV 9.6m

BYD ADL Enviro200EV 10.2m

BYD ADL Enviro200EV 10.9m

BYD ADL Enviro200EV 11.6m

BYD ADL Enviro400EV (double deck)