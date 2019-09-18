We agree here at InsideEVs that the whole Tesla versus the world situation may be becoming too much. The "Tesla Killers" concept needs to die, right?

Well, yes and no. Keep in mind, Tesla is still the only automaker to exclusively make EVs. Over the years, its Model S and Model X have topped the charts in the U.S. as far as sales are concerned. Now, the Model 3 is not only dominating our U.S. EV sales chart, but also incredibly popular across the globe.

Let's take a look at a few recent tweets from our good friend Sean Mitchell:

So, as you can see, Mitchell agrees with IEV. He is bothered by the constant comparisons to Tesla. But, in the end, he admits it's all "a really good thing for the EV market."

Honestly, there's just no avoiding it. You'll see a plethora of cars compared to the Tesla Model 3, whether it be in terms of racing or overall worth, etc. There will be no end in, at least in the near future when it comes to the Taycan vs. Model S comparisons (think Nurburging) and even the Model 3 against Porsche comparos.

In the end, however, Mitchell tells us that — at least hopefully — the Taycan will compete against its gas-powered stablemates to help prove that EV powertrains are just plain better.

Check out the video for detailed analysis. Then, scroll down and let us know what you think.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (AllThingsEV) on YouTube: