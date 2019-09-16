Hide press release Show press release

ŠKODA CITIGOe iV: around the city with zero emissions

› 61-kW electric motor ensures dynamic driving performance and excellent ecological footprint

› 124 years after it was founded, ŠKODA is offering its first all-electric production car

› Lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 36.8 kWh for a range of up to 260 km in everyday driving situations*

Mladá Boleslav / Frankfurt, 9 September 2019 – By launching the CITIGOe iV, ŠKODA is entering a new era 124 years after the company was founded. The four-seater city car is powered exclusively by a 61-kW electric motor, making it the first all-electric production model in the company’s history. This also means the city speedster runs without generating any emissions. Boasting a compact body and a dynamic electric motor, the CITIGOe iV is ideal for use in modern cities. Production of the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV is to begin this year in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Compact, nimble, eco-friendly: the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV marks the beginning of a new, all-electric, and therefore zero-emisson age. The city car is perfect for modern metropolises – particularly as an electric car. At 3,597 mm long and 1,645 mm wide, it offers space for up to four people. The boot has a minimum capacity of 250 l, which can reach up to 923 l with the backrests folded down.

When the lithium-ion battery is fully charged, the all-electric ŠKODA CITIGOe iV has a range of up to 260 km in everyday driving situations*– which is more than sufficient for everyday trips in urban environments. The CITIGOe iV’s electric motor delivers 61 kW and powers the front wheels. The maximum torque of 212 Nm is available straight away, as is typical for electric motors. The short burst from 60 to 100 km/h therefore takes just 7.3 seconds. The CITIGOe iV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 12.3 seconds and it has a top speed of 130 km/h.

*in the WLTP cycle

Quick charging using optional CCS

The 60-Ah lithium-ion battery in the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV has a capacity of 36.8 kWh and is compactly integrated into the chassis floor. The battery can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in one hour using a CCS (Combined Charging System) charging cable connected to a 40-kW DC fast charger. CCS and the Mode-3 charging cable for a wall box come as standard in the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV Style and as an option for the Ambition variant. Using a 7.2-kWh AC wall box, the battery is charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 4 hours 15 minutes. Alternatively, it can be charged conveniently overnight in 12 hours 43 minutes using a standard 2.3-kWh household plug socket. ŠKODA AUTO also offers a guarantee on the batteries for 8 years or 160,000 km

Easily identifiable by the body-coloured ŠKODA grille

The body-coloured ŠKODA grille on the front of the CITIGOe iV is the most striking feature that distinguishes it from CITIGO models with a combustion engine. The electric city speedster, exclusively available as a five-door, is also the only model to come with body-coloured air inlets in its front bumper. The wing mirror housings featuring integrated indicators can be black or body-coloured. The CITIGOe iV is fitted with 14-inch steel wheels including wheel trims or 16-inch alloys. There is a choice of four standard and three metallic colours for the body. In addition, the CITIGOe iV bears ‘ŠKODA’ in block lettering at the rear as well as iV badges.

Redesigned instrument panel and specific mobile online services

In the interior, the black instrument panel has been redesigned for the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV. In the Style trim level, the area above it comes in silver and features ambient lighting. Standard equipment always includes electric front windows, Climatronic, remote central locking, the Swing radio and the Move&Fun smartphone docking station. Using this, a mobile phone can be used as an additional display for vehicle data, as a media player or as a navigation system. Via specific mobile online services, the associated Move&Fun app enables the energy flow to be displayed and provides remote access, for example. This allows the owner to switch on and adjust the air conditioning.

Optional packages boost comfort and safety

ŠKODA offers various packages as options for the CITIGOe iV. The Utility package consists of a net for securing items in the boot, a waste bin and a holder for multimedia devices. The Comfort package available for the Ambition and Style trim levels contains heated front seats, four additional speakers and parking sensors at the rear. And the Winter package comprises heating for the front seats, a heated front windscreen as well as rain and light sensors including a Coming/Leaving Home function. Front, side and curtain airbags for the front passengers take care of passive safety in the ŠKODA CITIGOe iV. Lane Assist also comes as standard.