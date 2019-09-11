Just last week, Electrify America and Porsche made history together. During the official launch of the Porsche Taycan on September 4, 2019, Electrify America (EA) got to show off the incredible capability of its DC fast-charging network.

We've reported on numerous occasions that the Taycan utilizes 800-volt architecture. EA's public fast-chargers have the potential to charge at up to 350 kW.

The Taycan made a 250-mile journey to Niagara Falls, during which it hooked up to EA's network at its Bloomsburg, PA station and charged at an impressive 270 kW. This is the quickest fast-charging speed to date when it comes to passenger EVs.

According to the press release, the Taycan charged from 5 percent to 80 percent. It did so in just 22.5 minutes. The release explains that Electrify America and Porsche North America had this planned ahead of time and did prior testing to assure that the results were possible. With such charging speeds becoming a reality, yet another roadblock to EV adoption will soon become a thing of the past.

