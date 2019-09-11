Yes, this is officially a first.
Just last week, Electrify America and Porsche made history together. During the official launch of the Porsche Taycan on September 4, 2019, Electrify America (EA) got to show off the incredible capability of its DC fast-charging network.
We've reported on numerous occasions that the Taycan utilizes 800-volt architecture. EA's public fast-chargers have the potential to charge at up to 350 kW.
The Taycan made a 250-mile journey to Niagara Falls, during which it hooked up to EA's network at its Bloomsburg, PA station and charged at an impressive 270 kW. This is the quickest fast-charging speed to date when it comes to passenger EVs.
According to the press release, the Taycan charged from 5 percent to 80 percent. It did so in just 22.5 minutes. The release explains that Electrify America and Porsche North America had this planned ahead of time and did prior testing to assure that the results were possible. With such charging speeds becoming a reality, yet another roadblock to EV adoption will soon become a thing of the past.
Electrify America's Open Network of Ultra-Fast DC Chargers: First to Charge An 800-Volt Electric Vehicle Battery at 270 Kilowatts
Reston, VA (September 9, 2019) – Electrify America, LLC and Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) celebrated the first time the Electrify America DC fast charging network was used nearly to its full potential. On September 4, the day of the global launch event, a Porsche Taycan, with its 800-volt architecture, charged at Electrify America’s Bloomsburg, PA charging station. The vehicle charged at a maximum power level of 270 kilowatts, the fastest charging speed for passenger vehicles on the road today.
The vehicle, which drove approximately 250 miles directly from Niagara Falls, utilized Electrify America’s 350 kW chargers to obtain a 5 percent to 80 percent charge in just 22.5 minutes. The feat is significant as it demonstrates the growing capability of electric vehicles, as well as the inherent design of DC fast charging that Electrify America charging sites provide across the U.S.
“When Electrify America was formed, the idea of ultra-fast public charging was still very theoretical, and no 350 kW chargers were available to electric vehicle drivers,” said Giovanni Palazzo, chief executive officer, Electrify America. “Today we are proud to showcase our network’s diligent engineering capability through successful, real world 270 kW DC fast charging examples, finally making ultra-fast public charging a true reality.”
Extensive testing between Electrify America and PCNA helped ensure the Taycan had a successful first ever ultra-fast charge on the network. This effort is paving the way for the many additional electric vehicles – from a variety of automakers – that will be capable of DC fast charging to take advantage of the company’s expansive, high power nationwide network in the future.