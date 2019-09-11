Volkswagen and Northvolt form joint venture for battery production

Volkswagen and Northvolt have created a 50/50 joint venture to build a factory for lithium-ion batteries, as it was initially announced in June.

Volkswagen holds 50% in the JV, but thanks to an additional 20% stake in Northvolt (part of the €900 million investment), German manufacturer seems to be in control of the entire project.

Here are the highlights of the deal:

VW invest a total of around €900 million ($1 billion) in joint battery activities with Northvolt

part for the 50/50 joint venture

part to acquire 20% of Northvolt

initial production capacity planned - 16 GWh annually (could be increased to 24 GWh later)

(could be increased to later) location: Salzgitter, Lower Saxony, Germany

construction of the production facility is scheduled to start, at the earliest, in 2020

production from late 2023/early 2024

The 16 GWh of lithium-ion cells that will be produced by the JV is just a small part of Volkswagen Group's needs in Europe - 150 GWh annually in 2025 (plus a similar volume in Asia).

However, the ability to produce cells almost in-house might be important to get a better position in negotiations with battery manufacturers.

Dr. Stefan Sommer, Member of the Volkswagen AG Board of Management responsible for Procurement and member of the Supervisory Board of Northvolt AB, commented:

“The battery cell is the key component for electric mobility. Therefore, Volkswagen and Northvolt are together pushing ahead efficient cell production in Europe to accelerate their joint battery activities. With the founding of the joint venture and the planned construction of a battery cell factory in Salzgitter, we are making a decisive contribution to establishing the core battery cell technology in Germany as well.”

Fredrik Hedlund, Chief Executive Officer of the new joint venture and former Chief Strategy Officer of Northvolt, said: