There's no doubt that electric pickup trucks are coming. At this point, it's really just a question of who and when? And, we're not talking about hybrid or plug-in electrified versions of current trucks, but instead, fully electric pickup trucks with otherworldly torque, lots of range, and unique styling.

Tesla, and more specifically CEO Elon Musk, has been talking about its upcoming all-electric pickup truck for some time. Not long ago, despite years of research and development, Rivian Motors came out of stealth mode to reveal its future vehicles, which include the R1T electric pickup truck and the R1S three-row SUV.

Our friend Alex Guberman from E for Electric speaks to the Tesla and Rivian trucks, as well as concepts from Bollinger Motors. InsideEVs will be present at Bollinger's upcoming official reveal in Ferndale, Michigan. Both B1 and B2 all-electric trucks are set to make an appearance.at the event.

We can't forget about the upcoming, fully electric Ford F150. The automaker just made waves showing an electric truck concept towing over 1 million pounds. While we do know that Ford is working on something, official information and details have been limited.

Finally, though it's not slated for our shores, Guberman touches on the interesting Nissan / Dongfeng electric truck that we reported on recently. We surely wouldn't put it past Nissan to bring an electric truck to market in the U.S. at some point in the future, and the truck in partnership with Dongfeng proves it's possible.

Which of these trucks will arrive first? Will they all even make it to production? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via E for Electric on YouTube: