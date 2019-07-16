Electric pickup trucks are all the rage right now. However, you can't even get one yet, unless you live in China. News surrounding Rivian Automotive and its R1T all-electric pickup truck, as well as the upcoming Tesla pickup truck is everywhere. Clearly, this is something people want. However, it seems no one is in any hurry to bring one to market in the U.S.

We'll be waiting a few more years for a battery-electric pickup truck to hit our shores, unless some surprise comes along, which is extremely doubtful. Meanwhile, the Dongfeng Rich 6 EV is already launching in China. Nissan is involved in this joint venture with Dongfeng and it looks to be pretty neat overall, especially for the market in China.

The Rich 6 EV rides on a Nissan's gas-powered truck architecture. China's Dongfeng has converted its powertrain to an all-electric configuration with a 68-kWh battery pack. The company says it will travel a whopping 250 miles on a charge, based on the NEDC testing cycle. However, its quite small and only offers a top speed of some 68 mph. Still, it seats five and has a small bed, which will prove helpful to those that need to do some hauling.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but according to the report, it's likely to be inexpensive. An after-subsidy price of about 130.000 yuan or $18,900 has been suggested.

*It's important to note that the video above shows the gas-powered Dongfeng-Nissan Rich 6.