The Nissan Ariya is a revolutionary car for the automaker—or, it has the opportunity to be. I just wish more people knew about it.

The Ariya is Nissan’s first all-new electric car since the Leaf, which debuted in 2010 with a starting price of about $30,000. The Leaf was the first mass-produced EV in history, and it’s been integral to Nissan’s modern car history because it was electric, widely availabe, and affordable. But the Leaf is old now, and as EV technology evolves—and the market expands to more expensive, cushier offerings—a model like the Ariya is necessary for Nissan’s EV business to stay relevant.

I’ve driven the Ariya twice now, and most recently, I drove one of the top trims: the 2024 Ariya Empower+ Front-Wheel Drive, which came to $50,440 with options and fees. The Ariya has several motor choices for its front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive trims, and this one had a 87-kWh battery and an EPA-rated 289 miles of range. The interior felt like a boutique hotel; not only was my loaner car bright and roomy inside, but it also had rose-gold trim and intricate patterns everywhere. It was beautiful.

The car also drives well. EVs have all of their torque available instantly, meaning the 238-horsepower Ariya still feels quick. Front-wheel-drive cars often skip and hop the front wheels trying to accelerate hard, but that doesn’t happen in the Ariya—it’s just smooth and quick up to whatever speed you desire. It’s peaceful to drive at high speeds, and on certain major roads, it has hands-off driving capabilities with Nissan’s optional ProPilot Assist 2.0 package. (I don’t live near any of those roads, so I couldn’t test that.)

The Ariya is special, but its $40,000 starting price may hold it back from reaching true EV greatness—and bringing Nissan along with it. With so many electric competitors in that price bracket and below, it would be easy for buyers to rule out the Ariya before even test-driving it.

I hope I’m wrong. But until we find out, enjoy our video reviewing the car, the market it competes in, and Nissan’s fascinating EV history before it.