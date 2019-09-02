More chargers per site is a sign of a maturing market.
Desjardins and Hydro-Québec earlier this month hapilly announced completion of installation of Quebec’s first urban charging "superstation" with four DC chargers, at the Complexe Desjardins in the heart of downtown Montreal, Canada.
The station is equipped with four dual-head (CHAdeMO and CCS Combo 1) chargers rated at 50 kW each, which is moving in the right direction as usually there was just a single or two chargers per location.
On the other hand, when we checked the Tesla Supercharging network (available only for Tesla customers), it turned out that there are several stations in the area, some with more than 10 stalls at way higher power than 50 kW mentioned above. We assume that just like in Europe and the U.S., also in Canada the public charging stations will gradually get more stalls and higher power output.
Desjardins plans to install 200 charging stations in Quebec and eastern Ontario by 2021, partnering with Hydro-Québec and the Electric Circuit network.
The Electric Circuit (see map here) already operates close to 2,000 charging points, including 200 DC chargers, having more than 55,000 registered users.
Desjardins and Hydro-Québec partner up to create Quebec’s first urban vehicle-charging superstation
Today, Desjardins and Hydro-Québec are proud to announce that Quebec’s first urban superstation for charging electric vehicles is now open at the Complexe Desjardins. This superstation includes four 50-kilowatt charging stations, helping serve a large user base in the heart of downtown Montreal, at the Quartier des spectacles.
The project is part of Desjardins’s plan to install 200 charging stations at caisses throughout Quebec and eastern Ontario by 2021, in partnership with Hydro-Québec and the Electric Circuit. These stations will boost the Electric Circuit’s existing network and help encourage Quebecers to more quickly adopt electric modes of transportation.
Given the ever-growing consequences of the climate crisis, Quebec’s socio-economic leaders must work together to find solutions that will quicken our shift toward a low-carbon economy.
“We’re very proud of this project, of our partnership with Hydro-Québec, and of everyone’s commitment at Desjardins Group, particularly the caisses in our network that are providing the infrastructure for these charging stations to be built,” said Pauline D’Amboise, Secretary General and Vice-President Governance and Sustainable Development Division.
“This project is just one of the many important decisions we’ve made in recent years to accelerate the energy transition. We’ve also made our operations carbon-neutral, invested in renewable energy projects, lowered the carbon footprint of our investment portfolios, and given our members and clients the opportunity to do the same. What’s more, we’ve begun incorporating environmental, social and governance criteria into our investment and financing decisions. We’ll continue to work with Hydro-Québec to develop innovative and energy-efficient transportation solutions,” she added.
“More and more drivers are choosing electric vehicles, leaving fossil fuels behind and turning to the clean energy we provide,” said France Lampron, Director of Transportation Electrification at Hydro-Québec and President of Electric Circuit. “This project is just one of the ways we’re doing everything we can to ensure a healthier future that includes cleaner air, better public health and a higher trade balance,” she added.