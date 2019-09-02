Desjardins and Hydro-Québec earlier this month hapilly announced completion of installation of Quebec’s first urban charging "superstation" with four DC chargers, at the Complexe Desjardins in the heart of downtown Montreal, Canada.

The station is equipped with four dual-head (CHAdeMO and CCS Combo 1) chargers rated at 50 kW each, which is moving in the right direction as usually there was just a single or two chargers per location.

On the other hand, when we checked the Tesla Supercharging network (available only for Tesla customers), it turned out that there are several stations in the area, some with more than 10 stalls at way higher power than 50 kW mentioned above. We assume that just like in Europe and the U.S., also in Canada the public charging stations will gradually get more stalls and higher power output.

Desjardins plans to install 200 charging stations in Quebec and eastern Ontario by 2021, partnering with Hydro-Québec and the Electric Circuit network.

The Electric Circuit (see map here) already operates close to 2,000 charging points, including 200 DC chargers, having more than 55,000 registered users.