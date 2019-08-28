All-electric compact crossover/SUV and Twingo Z.E. are coming in the next few years.

French media obtained a leaked calendar of new model launches by Renault, which besides a new generation ZOE, shows two new BEVs and three new PHEVs.

While the ZOE is expected this September, the next two all-electric models will be:

  • compact SUV in 2021
  • Twingo IV Z.E. in 2022 (smalled than ZOE)

Before the new BEVs, Renault will introduce in 2020 three already expected plug-in hybrids:

  • Captur II 1.6 e-tech
  • Clio V 1.6 e-tech
  • Megane 1.6 e-tech

All of the PHEVs seem to be equipped with the same 9.8 kWh battery system already described in this example of the Captur e-tech.

Renault's plan is to offer 12 electrified models (8 all-electric and 4 plug-in hybrids) by 2022. The current lineup includes:

The new BEVs, especially the compact SUV, are expected to be based on the new CMF-EV platform for all-electric cars, under development by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance for use by all of the brands.

 

Source: largus.frforococheselectricos.com via pushevs.com