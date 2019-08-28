All-electric compact crossover/SUV and Twingo Z.E. are coming in the next few years.
French media obtained a leaked calendar of new model launches by Renault, which besides a new generation ZOE, shows two new BEVs and three new PHEVs.
While the ZOE is expected this September, the next two all-electric models will be:
- compact SUV in 2021
- Twingo IV Z.E. in 2022 (smalled than ZOE)
Before the new BEVs, Renault will introduce in 2020 three already expected plug-in hybrids:
- Captur II 1.6 e-tech
- Clio V 1.6 e-tech
- Megane 1.6 e-tech
All of the PHEVs seem to be equipped with the same 9.8 kWh battery system already described in this example of the Captur e-tech.
Renault's plan is to offer 12 electrified models (8 all-electric and 4 plug-in hybrids) by 2022. The current lineup includes:
The new BEVs, especially the compact SUV, are expected to be based on the new CMF-EV platform for all-electric cars, under development by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance for use by all of the brands.
Source: largus.fr, forococheselectricos.com via pushevs.com