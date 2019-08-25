As many new electric vehicles come to market, there are still roadblocks to ownership for many people. Practically every major automaker has announced plans for upcoming EVs, and some are talking about transitioning their entire lineups to electrified models. However, few OEMs are moving very quickly, likely because many people don't want to buy an EV yet.

Autolist ran a recent survey, which reached out to 1,567 vehicle shoppers to find out what they think about EVs. Not surprisingly, the top reasons people aren't planning on buying an electric car are price, range, and lack of charging infrastructure in their area. Interestingly, while these three factors were relatively equal concerns, respondents noted the price of EVs as the most important factor when shopping.

As far as range is concerned, people expect that a $35,000 EV would/should offer 250 to 300 miles. This is on par with reality in many cases. The Chevrolet Bolt, Nissan LEAF Plus, and Hyundai Kona Electric are some examples. You can see these EV's range, price, and other important details on our Compare EVs page.

Even more interesting is that these survey respondents think a $70,000 electric vehicle should provide over 500 miles of range. The survey also gets into people's views on tax rebates and incentives. In addition, it reveals people's confusion about the Tesla Supercharger network.

In summary, Autolist analyst Chase Disher reminds us:

"Yes, there are more EVs available today than ever before, but that hasn't done much to change consumers' perceptions of them. The misconceptions that electrics faced at the beginning of this decade are still a major impediment to their success right now."

For more detailed information, follow the source link to the original article below.