Some 74,000 plug-in electric cars were sold in California during the first half of this year at a market share of 7.8%
The new car sales report issued by the California New Car Dealers Association reveals that the overall California market declined during the first six months by 5.6% year-over-year to 948,563. Especially sales of cars decreased quickly by 10.8%, as the light trucks went down by just 1.1%.
In such an environment, electrified car sales were increasing and reached H1 market share of 13.0% for all xEVs (HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs):
- BEVs: 52,807 (market share of 5.6%), up 60% from 33,015
- PHEVs: 21,193 (market share of 2.2%), down 28% from 29,622
- Total: 74,000 (at 7.8% market share), up 18% from 62,637
- HEVs: 48,861 (market share of 5.2%), up 22% from 40,011
- Total xEVs: 122,861 (market share of 13.0%), up 20% from 102,648
The plug-in hybrid market clearly needs support in the form of new, affordable models with long all-electric range.
Plug-in electric car sales in California - H1 2019
The BEV segment is growing quickly, driven by Tesla, which is the quickest growing brand with 40,085 sales (up 85.4% year-over-year). That's enough for 4.2% share in California (the average Tesla share in the U.S. is 1.1%, but at even faster growth of 110%).
Several BEVs were in the top 5 of their respective class:
- Chevrolet Bolt EV (4,482): #2 in Subcompact
- BMW i3 (1,013): #5 in Entry Luxury
- Tesla Model 3 (33,005): #1 in Near Luxury
- Tesla Model S (3,390): #3 in Luxury and High End Sports Cars
- Tesla Model X (3,690): #3 in Luxury Mid Size SUV
The Tesla Model 3 remains the #3 best selling car model with a chance for #2:
- Honda Civic - 39,018
- Toyota Camry - 33,638
- Tesla Model 3 - 33,005
- Honda Accord - 27,727
- Toyota Corolla - 25,673
Source: California New Car Dealers Association - Auto Outlook: 2019 H1