The new car sales report issued by the California New Car Dealers Association reveals that the overall California market declined during the first six months by 5.6% year-over-year to 948,563. Especially sales of cars decreased quickly by 10.8%, as the light trucks went down by just 1.1%.

In such an environment, electrified car sales were increasing and reached H1 market share of 13.0% for all xEVs (HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs):

BEVs: 52,807 (market share of 5.6% ), up 60% from 33,015

(market share of ), from 33,015 PHEVs : 21,193 (market share of 2.2% ), down 28% from 29,622

: (market share of ), from 29,622 Total: 74,000 (at 7.8% market share) , up 18% from 62,637



, from 62,637 HEVs: 48,861 (market share of 5.2%), up 22% from 40,011

Total xEVs: 122,861 (market share of 13.0%), up 20% from 102,648

The plug-in hybrid market clearly needs support in the form of new, affordable models with long all-electric range.

Plug-in electric car sales in California - H1 2019

The BEV segment is growing quickly, driven by Tesla, which is the quickest growing brand with 40,085 sales (up 85.4% year-over-year). That's enough for 4.2% share in California (the average Tesla share in the U.S. is 1.1%, but at even faster growth of 110%).

Several BEVs were in the top 5 of their respective class:

The Tesla Model 3 remains the #3 best selling car model with a chance for #2:

Honda Civic - 39,018 Toyota Camry - 33,638 Tesla Model 3 - 33,005

Honda Accord - 27,727 Toyota Corolla - 25,673

Source: California New Car Dealers Association - Auto Outlook: 2019 H1