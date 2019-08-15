Strong sales of Kona Electric and not bad for the IONIQ Electric/Plug-In drives Hyundai sales close to 8,000.
Hyundai is busy producing plug-in electric cars this summer. Manufacturer's sales data shows 7,806 sales globally for the month of July (up 88.4% year-over-year). That's very close to the all-time high in December 2018 (8,174).
Also, the plug-in share out of overall volume for the brand is going up nicely to 5.0% last month. After seven months of 2019, sales amounted to 44,526, which is about 4.3% of all Hyundai sales.
Separately, the non-plug-in, hydrogen fuel cell model NEXO noted 432 sales in July (2,380 YTD)
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – July 2019
Model results:
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 4,342 (1,528 in South Korea)
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 1,817
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 1,407 (new record)
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-In – 240
- Total: 7,806