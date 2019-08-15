Hyundai is busy producing plug-in electric cars this summer. Manufacturer's sales data shows 7,806 sales globally for the month of July (up 88.4% year-over-year). That's very close to the all-time high in December 2018 (8,174).

Also, the plug-in share out of overall volume for the brand is going up nicely to 5.0% last month. After seven months of 2019, sales amounted to 44,526, which is about 4.3% of all Hyundai sales.

Separately, the non-plug-in, hydrogen fuel cell model NEXO noted 432 sales in July (2,380 YTD)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – July 2019

Model results: