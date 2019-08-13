The outer wall around the plot was blown away. Minor damages to the construction zone are very likely, but hopefully, it's nothing serious.
Today we already saw the Tesla Gigafactory 3 video report, but it was dated August 8. This new video is from 烏瓦, who checked the site after the Lekima typhoon which hit the Shanghai area on August 10.
As it turns out, the Gigafactory 3 was affected by the typhoon, but it's hard to judge how much it was damaged even from this drone video. For sure there might be minor damages and scattered equipment around the main building. The plant wasn't flooded.
The biggest thing that can be noted is the wall around the factory that was literally destroyed.
It's hard to say whether there will be any delays with the construction - maybe a few days to sort out things.
Video Description via 烏瓦 on YouTube:
After the typhoon Lichma\Tesla gigafactory 3 in shanghai
On August 10, the "Litchma" typhoon was registered in Zhejiang, China. On the afternoon of the 10th, it arrived in Shanghai. On the 11th, it was sad that Jiangsu and other places, and as of the 12th, "Likima" has ravaged at least 44 dead and 16 missing in China's six provinces and cities. Then, when the typhoon passes through Shanghai, what will happen to the Tesla Super Factory in the southeast of Lingang? Let's go and have a look.
8月10日“利奇马”台风登录中国浙江，10日下午到达上海，11日悲伤江苏等地、、、截止12日，“利奇马”已肆虐中国6省市至少44死16失踪。那么，台风经过上海时，对位于东南的临港的特斯拉超级工厂会是怎么样呢？我们一起去看看。
