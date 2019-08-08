While the North American electric van market is surprisingly reluctant to take off, in Europe there are plenty of models to choose from and sales are growing.

EV Sales Blog's brief report presents the top five models in the first half of 2019:

The most popular electric van is the Renault Kangoo Z.E., which remains the leader since inception in 2011.

Also, the Nissan e-NV200 does well - sales more than doubled after the battery pack was enlarged from 24 kWh to 40 kWh (there is no sign of the 62 kWh option though).

On the other hand, Streetscooter Work sales decreased by a third, which is not good news for Deutsche Post DHL.

In the next 1-2 years, the European market will see 5-10 new large all-electric vans, as most of the manufacturers intend to offer electric versions (usually short-range BEVs).

Source: EV Sales Blog