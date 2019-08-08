The stick shift still is the best anti-theft device against stupid criminals, but we may be close to finding a worthy competitor: batteries. At least this is what this case that happened in Arizona allows us to conclude. It involves a thief, cops, and a Tesla Model S.

According to an HLDI – or Highway Loss Data Institute – ranking, the Model S is one of the cars with less chance of ever being stolen, as we have recently told you. At the time, we said it was probably so because Tesla vehicles are so connected and also due to a natural EV characteristic: the time it takes to get them back to work in terms of charging. Bingo!

A woman stole the car last Sunday (August 4) in Payson and the police started to chase her soon afterward. The first attempt to stop her was with spike strips, but the EV carried on even with flat tires.

The conundrum just ended when the Tesla Model S could not get any more energy from its battery pack. The cops surrounded the car and asked the woman to get out. She refused, which led to the car getting a window smashed as well.

We have no idea who the woman is, but she is now arrested with an impressive list of accusations to respond to. She is charged for theft, obviously, but also of failing to yield to law-enforcement vehicles, criminal damage, and aggravated driving under the influence.

On top of that, the police also discovered that she had two counts of failing to appear in court for an arrest warrant. A nice lady indeed.

Will that work as an alert for other thieves that they should stay away from EVs in general and Tesla cars in particular? Will that just make them feel more challenged to successfully steal a Model S? We are not sure, but it is nice to see EVs are almost repellant to criminals. And that they have already been warned. More than once.

