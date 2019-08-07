Can we already call the Tesla pickup truck the Model B? Rumor has it that will be its final name, but people seem to be much more interested in the looks. Renderings multiply by the dozens as we approach the official revelation, but which of them is closer to the truth? This is what the Mother Frunker YouTube channel decided to ask.

To be pretty fair, what the video really asks is which of the renderings is its viewers’ favorite, regardless of if it is close to the true one or not. We, on the other hand, are more curious about what people will really be able to drive in the future.

We have even published many of the renders presented by the video. Some of them look just like a draft, so we have skipped them. Some others put what Tesla said would be the front end of the pickup truck in the back, so there is no reason to consider them, even if some look good.

There are at least five that follow the official renderings already presented by Tesla. One of them, the 8th rendering, combines the first and the second teasers, which makes a lot of sense.

Which one do you prefer? More than that, which one do you believe will be put for sale? Fill the comment box with your thoughts and let us know what you think.

Video description via Mother Frunker on YouTube: