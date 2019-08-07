Tesla Model 3 caught the Tesla Model S in the global all-time sales rank at the end of June, and most likely, promoted itself into second place in July, according to the EV Sales Blog.

The best selling plug-in electric car (in terms of cumulative sales) is still the Nissan LEAF (422,708) with a huge advantage of roughly 140,000, but taking into consideration the monthly sales difference between LEAF and Model 3, we will have a new leader in early 2020.

Cumulative sales by the end of June:

Nissan LEAF – 422,708 Tesla Model S – 277,176 Tesla Model 3 – 276,193 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – 215,385 BYD Qin / Qin Pro (PHEV and BEV combined) – 184,692

Tesla Model 3 currently stands at around 300,000.

Another interesting fact is that the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains the top plug-in hybrid with 215,385. Moreover, the Japanese plug-in hybrid still sells pretty well considering it’s aging.

Fifth place is held by the BYD Qin, but the 184,692 sales include both the PHEV and BEV versions of the car.

