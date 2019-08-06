As the first few Tesla V3 Superchargers are online, we can now watch reports on whether charging is really as quick as Tesla says (180 miles of range in 15 minutes).

The VegasModel3 recently had the opportunity to test the station in Las Vegas with 24 V3 stalls. He arrived in a Tesla Model 3 with 8% state-of-charge (26 miles of range remaining) and started charging.

Charging power quickly increased to 130 kW and then further to 250 kW within about minute (over 1,000 miles per hour of range replenishing). According to the video, charging was almost as fast as promised - some 175 miles of range in 17 minutes.

Video Description via VegasModel3 on YouTube: Tesla Model 3 - V3 Supercharging - Can we hit 250 Kw? Today I re visited the Brand New Tesla V3 Supercharger here in Las Vegas on a mission to hit 250 Kw Charging Speeds. I was able to hit 250 Kw coming in to the supercharger at 8% battery. I gained 175 miles in about 17 minutes and it was amazing! :) Hope you enjoy the video, please like subscribe and leave a comment if you liked the video Thanks for watching.

The newest versions of Model S and Model X can charge at V3 at up to 200 kW.