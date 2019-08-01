BP has announced that together with Didi Chuxing (DiDi) it will establish a new joint venture, which will build a charging infrastructure in China.

The starting point for the new network will be a pilot station, installed by the two partners in Guangzhou, which iss equipped with ten DC fast chargers, ranging from 60-120 kW.

The plan envisions charging hubs across the country and rapid expansion of the network to meet the needs of the world's largest EV market.

New charging stations will be used by both DiDi's drivers and the public:

"The joint venture will develop standalone, reliable and high-quality charging hubs to provide EV charging services to DiDi's drivers and the public. The partners also intend to expand the venture into loyalty and convenience offerings and other fleet services in the near future. "

DiDi, as the multi-modal transportation platform, already has some 550 million users and around 600,000 plug-in cars!