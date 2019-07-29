With the introduction of the new 330e, BMW should be able to noticeably increase its plug-in car sales in Europe.

The second-generation of the BMW 3-Series plug-in hybrid is coming to European dealerships this summer, but in the U.S. customers need to wait until 2020.

Through BMW Blog channel, who spent a few days in Germany with the new BMW 330e iPerformance, we can take a look at the new version, presented by Michael Obermeier, BMW's Powertrain Expert.

We don't expect that the 330e will become one of best-selling plug-ins on the market, but it could at least tempt a fair part of 3-Series buyers to go with the plug-in. With a 12 kWh battery (instead of 7.6 kWh previously), EPA range could increase to 19 miles (30 km), compared to 14 miles (22.5 km) previously.

Here is also a detailed look at the BMW 330e in Frozen Dark Grey color:

BMW 330e iPerformance

Here is another quick look at the 330e at the display:

BMW 330e iPerformance specs:

  • around 60 km (37 miles) in all-electric mode; depending on version: 59-66 km (37–41 miles)
  • fuel economy (combined): 1.9–1.6 l/100 km, 15.4–14.8 kWh/100 km
  • 12 kWh battery (gross)
  • our EPA range estimation: 19 miles (30 km) – a third more than current EPA at 14 miles (22.5 km) on 7.6 kWh battery
  • system output: 185 kW (215 kW in a XtraBoost mode) and 420 Nm
  • a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine (135 kW/184 hp), eight-speed Steptronic transmission and electric motor (continuous output of 50 kW/68 hp and a peak output of 80 kW/109 hp)
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.0 seconds
  • top speed of 230 km/h (143 mph) or 140 km/h (87 mph) in all-electric mode
