In the most recent InsideEVs range test, our colleague Kyle Conner has tested the rear-wheel-drive 2021 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid with a 12.0 kWh battery.

The evaluation includes two tests - the usual 70 mph (113 km/h) constant speed and less scientific city driving test (a mix of stop and go and urban driving at less than 40 mph/64 km/h).

As it turns out, in both cases, the BMW 330e beats the EPA range ratings.

In the city test - probably the most important from the PHEV customer's perspective - the car was able to achieve 25.5 miles (41 km) in all-electric mode, compared to the EPA rating of 22 miles (35 km). That's almost 16% more, but remember, it's not a strictly scientific test.

The 70 mph (113 km/h) range test ended with an even better result - almost 29 miles (47 km) in EV mode, compared to 23.71 miles (38.1 km) of the EPA Highway rating. The difference is 22%.

Because the test was conducted in quite good weather, we can assume that the EPA ranges could be achieved also in less favorable circumstances, which is of course good.

See more about the 2021 BMW 330e here.

2021 BMW 330e - EPA rating