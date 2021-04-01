The results are noticeably better than the official EPA range ratings, which is a positive surprise.
In the most recent InsideEVs range test, our colleague Kyle Conner has tested the rear-wheel-drive 2021 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid with a 12.0 kWh battery.
The evaluation includes two tests - the usual 70 mph (113 km/h) constant speed and less scientific city driving test (a mix of stop and go and urban driving at less than 40 mph/64 km/h).
As it turns out, in both cases, the BMW 330e beats the EPA range ratings.
In the city test - probably the most important from the PHEV customer's perspective - the car was able to achieve 25.5 miles (41 km) in all-electric mode, compared to the EPA rating of 22 miles (35 km). That's almost 16% more, but remember, it's not a strictly scientific test.
The 70 mph (113 km/h) range test ended with an even better result - almost 29 miles (47 km) in EV mode, compared to 23.71 miles (38.1 km) of the EPA Highway rating. The difference is 22%.
Because the test was conducted in quite good weather, we can assume that the EPA ranges could be achieved also in less favorable circumstances, which is of course good.
2021 BMW 330e - EPA rating
|2021 BMW 330e :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs
|All-electric
Combined
City
Highway
|0-22 mi (0-35.4 km)
23 mi (37 km)
22.3 mi (35.9 km)
23.71 mi (38.1 km)
|EPA Energy consumption in EV mode (including charging losses):
|Combined
City
Highway
|75 MPGe: 449 Wh/mi (279 Wh/km)
72 MPGe: 468 Wh/mi (291 Wh/km)
80 MPGe: 421 Wh/mi (262 Wh/km)
|EPA Energy consumption in HEV mode:
|Combined
City
Highway
|28 MPG
25 MPG
33 MPG
|Total range (EV+HEV): 320 mi (515 km)
