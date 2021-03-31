Mercedes-Benz announced today that according to the preliminary data, the upcoming EQS model will have a WLTP range of up to 770 km (479 miles)! That's one of the highest values we've ever seen.

The company said previously that the 108 kWh battery pack will allow the EQS to cover more than 700 km (435 miles) on a single charge and as we can see now, the final number might be 10% higher.

The company has written:

"The days of fearing about range are over once and for all! The new #EQS has an incredible preliminary range of up to 770 km, according to the WLTP."

That would mean that the car consumes only 140 Wh/km (226 Wh/mile) in the WLTP cycle (we don't know at this point whether the 108 kWh value is usable or total).

Of course, the EPA range ratings are usually noticeably lower than WLTP, but it still should be very high, maybe even above 400 miles.

One of the main reasons for the high range is the all-new EVA platform for electric cars. The big battery and very aerodynamic shape of the car (Cd of 0.20) contribute to the high range figure too.

Earlier this week, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the stunning interior of the EQS. The digital world premiere of the car is scheduled for Thursday, 15 April 2021 at 6.00 p.m. (CEST).

We strongly believe that it will be a state-of-the-art electric car because it has to be. It's simply the top-of-the-line Mercedes-Benz and a potential S-Class killer.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

Mercedes-Benz EQS spces: