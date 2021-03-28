Mercedes-Benz has just revealed the interior of its all-new, all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS model, which is scheduled for market launch in Europe this August.

We must admit that the design is really groundbreaking. The interior of the EQS looks almost like it would be in a concept car. It's a combination of high-tech, futuristic and luxurious elements, wrapped in simple, clean lines.

The main thing that catches attention is the display-rich dashboard. There will be actually two versions of the dashboard. The first will be similar to the S-Class with a 12.3" instrument cluster screen and 12.8" center touchscreen.

For those who will be willing to spend more, Mercedes-Benz has this large, three-dimensional, curved screen, which actually consists of three displays under a single glass - 12.3" Driver display (instrument cluster), MBUX 17.7" Hyperscreen infotainment touchscreen (OLED) and 12.3" passenger touchscreen on the right (also OLED).

"The MBUX Hyperscreen is the absolute highlight in the interior. This large, curved screen unit sweeps almost from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a common bonded cover glass and visually merge into one display. In addition to the so-called zero-layer design, the MBUX Hyperscreen offers intuitive touch operation with haptic feedback and force feedback. The scratch-resistant glass is coated to make cleaning easier."

Compare the two versions side-by-side:

With all the screen real estate, Mercedes-Benz still placed a noticeable number of buttons. Some of them, like on the steering wheel, are capacitive.

There are multiple options to change the ambient lights and the entire system changes to dark mode at night, reminding us of a space ship. On top of that, Mercedes-Benz adds a HUD display.

Among other things, we can note a wide ventilation line above the screen. There is a HEPA filter. The center console seems spacious and practical.

There will be two seating options (comfort and sport) and a really good sound system and a special program to make you feel like you are in some peaceful place: Forest Glade, Sounds of the Sea and Summer Rain.

The new ENERGIZING NATURE programmes at a glance: Forest Glade: can help to escape the noisy daily routine and boost concentration. Birdsong, rustling leaves and a gentle breeze create a feel-good ambience. The programme is rounded off by warm music soundscapes and subtle fragrancing.

Sounds of the Sea: can have a positive and relaxing effect through the combination of soft music soundscapes, wave sounds and seagull sounds. Warms and cools at the same time with the soothingly slow rhythm of the ocean waves combined with blasts of air from the air conditioning system.

Summer Rain: can serve as an acoustic oasis in noisy traffic, cooling and calming with sounds of raindrops on leafy canopies, distant thunder, pattering rain and ambient music soundscapes.

Let's take a look at some additional videos:

Mercedes-Benz EQS spces:

more than 700 km (435 miles)

108 kWh battery (12 modules, about 9 kWh each)

lithium-ion cells, NCM 811 chemistry

lithium-ion cells, NCM 811 chemistry Cd value starting from 0.20

EVA platform

The EQS will be produced at Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, Germany starting in the first half of this year. The battery packs are produced at Stuttgart-Hedelfingen plant, as part of the Untertürkheim location in Germany.