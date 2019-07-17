Both the Renault ZOE and the Kangoo Z.E. sell like hot cakes
Renault noted a very strong electric car sales results in June 2019, delivering some 6,418 cars (excluding Twizy), which is 45% more than a year ago.
After six months, sales amounted to 30,659 YTD (up 43%):
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 5,309 (up 49%) and 25,686 YTD (up 44%)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 1,036 (up 22%) and 4,759 YTD (up 31%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 73 (up 3,550%) and 214 YTD (up 1,845%)
A great June (the third-best month ever) means that the unveiling of the all-new Renault ZOE Z.E. 50 in mid-June didn't decrease demand for the outgoing generation of ZOE - at least not immediately.
This past month BEVs accounted for close to 2.4% of all cars sold by Renault globally and 3.9% in Europe (where almost all Renault EVs are sold).
Renault electric car sales – June 2019
Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 65 SM3 Z.E. (345 YTD) in South Korea.