Renault noted a very strong electric car sales results in June 2019, delivering some 6,418 cars (excluding Twizy), which is 45% more than a year ago.

After six months, sales amounted to 30,659 YTD (up 43%):

A great June (the third-best month ever) means that the unveiling of the all-new Renault ZOE Z.E. 50 in mid-June didn't decrease demand for the outgoing generation of ZOE - at least not immediately.

This past month BEVs accounted for close to 2.4% of all cars sold by Renault globally and 3.9% in Europe (where almost all Renault EVs are sold).

Renault electric car sales – June 2019

Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 65 SM3 Z.E. (345 YTD) in South Korea.