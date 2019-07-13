Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai and Kia) decided to prepare the ultra-fast charging network for upcoming new models in South Korea.

Through investment of 10 billion won ($8.5 million) Hyundai-Kia intends to install roughly 100 DC fast chargers rated for 350 kW in 20-30 locations.

The South Korean media reports that the network reminds it of Tesla Supercharging, although Hyundai-Kia will keep the chargers open to all other models compatible with the CCS Combo 1 inlet.

The sign of time is reportedly lack of government subsidy for the project, as Hyundai-Kia EV plans matured to a point to pay the full bill.

Source: etnews.com via evspecifications.com